FRANKFURT Aug 6 E.ON on Thursday
said it agreed a deal to sell its hydroelectric plants in Italy
to ERG Group for around 1 billion euros ($1.09
billion).
E.ON put its Italian businesses up for sale more than a year
ago but Europe's depressed power market has led to a series of
delays.
The German company said it had agreed to sell the Terni
Hydroelectric Complex, which consists of 16 hydro power plants,
1 pumping station, 7 large dams and 3 reservoirs, 22 weirs and
155 kilometres of channels and tunnels.
With an overall efficient capacity of 527 megawatts the
complex generates about 1.4 terawatt-hours power per year.
Through the sale, E.ON will bring to an end its foray into
southern Europe, where it spent heavily on acquisitions over the
last decade betting on a boom in energy demand. The boom failed
to materialise mainly due to Europe's economic crisis, leaving
E.ON with big writedowns and losses.
The transaction is subject to the approval of the Italian
Antitrust Authority and the completion of compulsory
notification and consultation procedures with the relevant trade
unions, is expected to close before the end of 2015.
