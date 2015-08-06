FRANKFURT Aug 6 E.ON on Thursday said it agreed a deal to sell its hydroelectric plants in Italy to ERG Group for around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion).

E.ON put its Italian businesses up for sale more than a year ago but Europe's depressed power market has led to a series of delays.

The German company said it had agreed to sell the Terni Hydroelectric Complex, which consists of 16 hydro power plants, 1 pumping station, 7 large dams and 3 reservoirs, 22 weirs and 155 kilometres of channels and tunnels.

With an overall efficient capacity of 527 megawatts the complex generates about 1.4 terawatt-hours power per year.

Through the sale, E.ON will bring to an end its foray into southern Europe, where it spent heavily on acquisitions over the last decade betting on a boom in energy demand. The boom failed to materialise mainly due to Europe's economic crisis, leaving E.ON with big writedowns and losses.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the Italian Antitrust Authority and the completion of compulsory notification and consultation procedures with the relevant trade unions, is expected to close before the end of 2015. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)