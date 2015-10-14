* Price higher than expected, E.ON shares rise 4.5 percent
FRANKFURT, Oct 14 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman has agreed to buy E.ON's oil and gas assets
in the Norwegian North Sea for $1.6 billion after his attempt to
get a foothold in the British North Sea was blocked by the
government.
Fridman's LetterOne fund acquired the British fields as part
of its takeover of RWE's DEA oil and gas business in
March, but was forced to sell them again as the West tightened
sanctions against Moscow over its role in Ukraine.
LetterOne agreed last week to sell DEA's British oil and gas
assets to Swiss chemicals company Ineos, though Britain told him
he was still welcome to invest in the country.
After Wednesday's announcement that LetterOne had bought
E.ON's Norwegian oil and gas assets, Norway's oil minister said
he welcomed international investment and the application for
approval of the deal would be handled "the usual way".
Both statements will be viewed with relief by wealthy
Russians, who have been watching Fridman's struggle to invest in
Britain with great anxiety.
Although the reassurances given to Fridman do not signal any
major improvement in relations between the West and Moscow, they
showed that Russian investments have not been banned entirely.
"This acquisition in Norway is a perfect fit to our renewed
business strategy," said DEA CEO Thomas Rappuhn, adding that the
company would look for acquisitions in Europe and North Africa.
If approved, the deal will double DEA's output in Norway to
75,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boe/d), another step
in Fridman's plan to create a serious oil and gas player.
The deal, which is also subject to European Commission
approval, is expected to close by the end of 2015, E.ON said.
REASONABLE VALUATION
Traders and analysts hailed the transaction price as coming
in above market estimates of $1.35 billion and E.ON's shares
rose 4.5 percent, the biggest increase in Germany's blue-chip
index on Wednesday.
"The deal has been concluded in a depressed commodity
environment and puts to bed investor concerns on whether E.ON
would be able to exit its upstream business at a reasonable
valuation," said Deepa Venkateswaran, senior analyst at
Bernstein Research.
The focus will now shift to E.ON's British oil and gas
assets, which are still under strategic review and expected to
fetch about 300-400 million euros ($343-458 million).
E.ON is in the middle of a major corporate overhaul. It is
planning to spin off its energy trading, oil and gas activities
and most of its power generation next year into a new company
called Uniper.
As part of the overhaul, E.ON put its North Sea oil and gas
exploration and production activities (E&P) under review, hoping
to rake in proceeds from a business where it lacks the critical
mass to compete with large oil companies.
E.ON E&P Norge has stakes in 43 licences but most are
exploration assets, only a handful are in production and none is
operated by E.ON. Its main production fields include Njord,
operated by Statoil and Skarv, operated by BP.
E.ON's E&P business in Norway produced 16.35 million barrels
of oil equivalents (mboe) in 2014, while its British division
produced 6.02 mboe.
($1 = 0.8739 euros)
