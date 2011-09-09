FRANKFURT, Sept 9 E.ON AG (EONGn.DE), Germany's biggest utility group, will cut some management positions at three of its units in the country, in line with cost-cutting plans after sharp losses this year.

"As part of the challenges the E.ON group is facing, there will be some significant changes within the management of E.ON Ruhrgas (Global Gas), E.ON Energy Trading (Global Unit Trading) and E.ON Energie (Regional Unit Germany)," the company said in a statement on Friday.

E.ON has been grappling with the German government's decision to abandon nuclear power and with unprofitable gas trading activities.

Board members at the trading and the gas units, the former in Duesseldorf and the latter in Essen, will in future hold dual positions under a structure that will involve Ruhrgas CEO Klaus Schaefer taking on the role at the helm of Energy Trading from Oct. 1, it said.

Hans-Peter Floren, in addition to his role as Ruhrgas board member, was appointed board member of the trading unit. At the same time, Christopher Delbrueck, Gareth Griffiths and Egbert Laege, all board members at the trading unit, will be appointed board members at E.ON Ruhrgas.

At the E.ON Energie unit in Munich, which groups E.ON's regional and retail units, CEO Dierk Paskert is to leave the company as of Dec. 31 to be succeeded by Thomas Koenig, an E.ON Ruhrgas board member.

Labour director Hartmut Geldmacher is to quit his position and his role will be taken by current board member Ingo Luge, in addition to his existing role.

Regardless of possible structural changes, Ingo Luge, Thomas Koenig and Stefan Vogg would be responsible for German activities, meaning sales and grid business as well as decentral power generation.

E.ON said the relevant supervisory boards needed to approve the management changes.

A reduction of unprofitable gas trading at Ruhrgas has been on the cards since E.ON earlier this year pegged trading losses at the unit at around 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for 2011.

But lucrative gas production of the unit is set to be retained and a buyer sought for its 12,000 km gas transport network.

The company in August announced up to 11,000 job cuts. On Friday, group management board member Bernhard Reutersberg said in a letter to 800 employees at the headquarters in Duesseldorf that every second job at that site would have to go. Reuters obtained a copy of the letter.

European utilities are being hit by a gas price squeeze as high global oil prices -- to which long-term gas contracts (LTC) are index-linked -- clash with weak spot gas prices in continental Europe, where customers reference prices to local hubs at 20 to 30 percent discounts.

With Gazprom, the main supplier, insisting on keeping the long-term deals in place, some utilities have no passed the case on to arbitration courts for settlement. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Anneli Palmen; Editing by David Holmes)