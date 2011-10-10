LONDON Oct 10 E.ON (EONGn.DE) has made an "encouraging" gas discovery after drilling in the UK's Tolmount prospect in the southern North Sea, it said on Monday.

"We are pleased to announce a successful UK gas discovery. This result is another important step for our upstream business," chief executive officer of E.ON's exploration and production arm, Frank Siversten, said in a statement.

E.ON jointly operates the Tolmount license with Dana Petroleum.

"The Tolmount well results are very encouraging and will be incorporated into ongoing studies to assess the optimum development strategy for this discovery," E.ON E&P managing director in the UK Felix Lerch said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)