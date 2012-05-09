FRANKFURT May 9 E.ON's 1,480 megawatt nuclear reactor at Brokdorf may stay offline beyond May 26, the date previously given for the end of an outage caused by a glitch in March that was rolled into an early maintenance stoppage.

CFO Marcus Schenck told reporters on Wednesday that a further two to three additional weeks might be needed.

This could hit full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at the E.ON generation unit by between 20 million and 40 million euros, he said.

The unit stopped on March 28 due to the malfunctioning of some springs holding fuel elements in place. Maintenance previously planned for August was brought forward to May, as the plant was already closed. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Will Waterman)