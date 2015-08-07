* German econ ministry says working to change liability law
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 7 E.ON's bold
move to spin-off its ailing power plants could be dealt a blow
before it has even been made by a law that aims to prevent
German utilities from evading the payment of billions of euros
needed to fund the country's nuclear exit.
Germany's economy ministry is preparing a law that it says
will "increase the legal certainty (for nuclear liabilities)
during company reorganisations", seeking to close a loophole
that could allow utilities to avoid 38.5 billion euros ($42
billion) in nuclear provisions.
E.ON, Germany's biggest utility, sent shockwaves through
Europe's energy industry last year when it said it would part
with plants, trading and oil and gas operations to battle a
major industry crisis that has seen renewables expand at the
expense of traditional power generation.
The plan includes shifting E.ON's nuclear decommissioning
provisions -- 16.6 billion euros in total -- to the new unit,
Uniper, which is to be spun off in the second half of 2016.
Under current corporate laws, companies are liable for spun
off units for five years, but there has been concern utilities
might break up to avoid paying for the dismantling of Germany's
nuclear plants, the last of which will be shut for good in 2022.
An economy ministry spokeswoman declined to comment on
whether the new law would abolish the five-year clause but said
the aim was to prevent companies from reducing their liabilities
in an overhaul.
"If this happens, the spin-off no longer makes sense," a
person with direct knowledge of the deal said, adding it would
prevent E.ON from turning its full attention to its future focus
areas, including renewables, networks and services.
E.ON has made clear the main rationale for the spin-off is
to respond to dramatic changes in the industry, where many gas
and coal-fired plants are piling up losses in light of a massive
expansion in wind and solar power capacity across Europe.
A company spokesman said E.ON had not yet received an
official law proposal from the ministry and only knew of a
"preliminary status that according to our legal view is not
compatible with the German constitution at least in parts".
The German government is currently stress-testing the 38.5
billion euros in provisions made by utilities in Germany and
expects to present its results in the autumn.
It is also forming a commission to make recommendations by
end-November for how to safeguard provisions in the long term.
