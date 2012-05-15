* Macquarie-led consortium could pay as much as 3 bln eur-source

* Supervisory board set to approve sale on Wednesday

* E.ON, Macquarie decline to comment

FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 A consortium led by Australia's Macquarie Group has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Open Grid Europe, the gas distribution network of Germany's top utility E.ON, several sources involved in the process told Reuters on Tuesday.

One of the people said Macquarie could pay as much as 3 billion euros ($3.83 billion) for Open Grid Europe, which operates a 12,000 km network in Germany and employs about 1,600 staff, but added no contracts had been signed yet.

E.ON and Macquarie all declined to comment.

A final decision on the sale of Open Grid Europe is likely to be made on Wednesday when E.ON's supervisory board is set to meet, sources told Reuters last week.

Final bids for Open Grid Europe were due on May 9 and four consortia submitted offers, including the Macquarie-led consortium, which also consists of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada's British Columbia Investment Management Corp (bcIMC) and Munich Re, one source said.

Bidders also include a consortium of GRTGas, which is a subsidiary of GDF Suez, French insurer CNP Assurances and IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund, sources said in February.

GDF Suez's Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet had in January confirmed that the group was part of a consortium interested in buying Open Grid Europe.

The sources said that a group of Belgium's Fluxys and Global Infrastructure Partners have also submitted a final offer.

According to one person familiar with the matter, a third consortium consisting of German insurer Allianz, Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Dutch gas network operator Gasunie, has also submitted a bid.

E.ON's Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck said earlier this month the company expected to finalise the sale of its gas distribution network in May.

The sale of Open Grid Europe is part of E.ON's plans to dispose of assets worth about 15 billion euros by the end of 2013, about 9.5 billion of which it has realised so far. ($1 = 0.7828 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Christoph Steitz, Victoria Howley and Alasdair Reilly; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)