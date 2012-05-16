(Repeats story first filed early Thursday with no change to
text)
* Macquarie-led consortium to buy Open Grid Europe
* Purchase price at 3.2 billion euros
* Deal expected to close in Q3
FRANKFURT, May 16 E.ON, Germany's
largest utility, said it has sold its Open Grid Europe gas
distribution network to a consortium led by Australian bank
Macquarie for 3.2 billion euros ($4 billion), raising
cash to pay down debt and fund expansion.
The deal announced on Wednesday brings E.ON's tally of
divestments to more than 12 billion euros, well on its way
toward its goal of selling assets worth 15 billion euros by the
end of 2013 to help offset the impact of Germany's nuclear exit.
"With this deal E.ON is able to deleverage further without
the loss of high earnings," DZ Bank analyst Hasim Senguel said,
adding the price was almost a third above expectations.
E.ON said it expects the transaction, flagged by sources on
Tuesday, to close in the third quarter.
The consortium that won the bid comprises Macquarie's
European Infrastructure Fund 4, Infinity Investments, British
Columbia Investment Management Corporation (bcIMC) and Munich
Re's asset management unit MEAG.
It beat out three other groups led by France's GDF Suez
, Germany's Allianz and Belgium's Fluxys
.
Macquarie, a major force in European infrastructure M&A, has
already bought RWE's 4,100 kilometre gas network
Thyssengas GmbH for an estimated 500 million euros in a deal
announced in late 2010.
"OGE is an extraordinary and very well run company in a
stable and regulated environment," Edward Beckley, head of
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets in Europe, said in a
statement.
Macquarie was advised on the deal by Macquarie Capital and
the Royal Bank of Canada. According to sources, E.ON was advised
by Goldman Sachs.
COMPETITION, EXPANSION
OGE, which operates a 12,000 kilometre gas distribution
network in Germany and employs about 1,600 staff, was unbundled
from its parent company in 2010 to comply with EU requirements.
Analysts expect the sale of OGE to be approved by
regulators, as the EU commission has urged large utilities for
years to divest their networks, leading E.ON to sell its
high-voltage grid to Dutch network operator TenneT
for 1.1 billion euros in 2009.
E.ON will use proceeds of the sale mainly to reduce its debt
pile, which stood at 37.6 billion euros at the end of March, and
to fund its expansion in growth markets, including Turkey and
India, where E.ON is talking to potential partners.
Just like its peers RWE and EnBW, E.ON
was dealt a massive blow when Germany last year decided to phase
out nuclear power following Japan's Fukushima disaster and has
been seeking new sources of growth.
In January, the group announced it would buy a 10 percent
stake in Brazil's MPX Energia for $471 million as it
bets on emerging markets amid stagnant growth in Europe.
Hurt by Germany's decision to exit nuclear power for good by
2022, E.ON has also warned that power demand in all of Europe
will remain weak in the foreseeable future due to the economic
crisis.
"Our industry is in a phase of fundamental transformation,"
Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said earlier this month.
($1=0.7828 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jon Loades-Carter)