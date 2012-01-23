GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St hits record, dollar climbs after Yellen remarks
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)
OSLO Jan 23 Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas has drilled two dry oil wells in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.
E.ON's partners in the production license, called PL 350, are Norway's Statoil (30 percent) and Poland's PGNiG (30 percent). E.ON Ruhrgas has a 40-percent stake. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, Feb 14 Nigeria declared an air pollution emergency in a major southern city on Tuesday and closed an asphalt plant there after residents complained about the fumes from its furnaces, in a country plagued by corruption and poor governance.