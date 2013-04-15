UPDATE 1-Adecco Q4 earnings beat forecasts on European hiring
ZURICH, March 2 Adecco reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and said it saw strengthened hiring momentum across Europe.
FRANKFURT, April 15 E.ON has started production from the Huntington oil and gas field in the North Sea, the company said in a weekend statement.
Huntington is located on the UK Continental Shelf, 230 kilometres east of the British coast. The development includes a 12 km gas export pipeline connected to the BP CATS transport system, allowing export of gas to the UK.
The field has 27 million barrels oil equivalent (mboe) in gross reserves, according to an estimate published in a statement by E.ON subsidiary E.ON Exploration and Production (E&P).
"Huntington will contribute significantly to the company's near-term production growth and implementation of our business strategy," said Frank Sivertsen, chief executive of E.ON E&P.
Total project investments exceed 496 million euros ($649.64 million), E.ON said.
E.ON is the operator, owning a 25 percent interest in the licence. The other partners are Premier Oil (40 percent), Noreco (20 percent) and Iona Energy (15 percent).
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.