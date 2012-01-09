PRAGUE Jan 9 Prague city authorities want to buy out German utility E.ON's stake in Prazska Plynarenska to take almost full ownership of the city's gas supplier, weekly magazine Euro reported on Monday.

Citing a city hall source, the magazine said Prague will make an offer for E.ON's 49.35 percent stake, as well a partial stake it has in a holding company that has a majority stake in Prazska Plynarenska.

Prague city hall owns half the holding company.

The value of the deal could be worth 6 billion to 7 billion crowns ($294.42-$343.49 million), the magazine said.

A spokeswoman for Prague city hall and a Prazska Plynarenska spokesman declined to comment.

A spokesman for E.ON in the Czech Republic was not available to comment. ($1 = 20.3791 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt; Editing by Erica Billingham)