PRAGUE, July 27 E.ON has made a counterbid to buy the city of Prague's stake in gas company Prazska Plynarenska, turning the tables on a months-old offer from the city, which had itself wanted to take control, a spokesman for the German group said.

Daily newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Friday that energy company E.ON was offering 1.8 billion crowns ($87.23 million) for Prague's stake in a holding company that is the majority owner of the city's gas supplier.

It cited an unnamed source.

The purchase would give the German company - which already owns a significant stake - a 98 percent share in Prazska Plynarenska, the paper said.

Vladimir Vacha, spokesman for E.ON's Czech unit, declined to confirm the offer size, but said the bid had no deadline. "There are no further details now," he said.

Media reported in January that Prague city authorities wanted to buy out E.ON's stake in Prazska Plynarenska.

Euro weekly magazine, citing a city hall source, reported at the time that Prague would make an offer for E.ON's 49.35 percent stake, as well as a partial stake it has in the holding company, in a deal that could be worth 6 to 7 billion crowns, it said.

A Prague city hall spokeswoman could not immediately comment. ($1 = 20.6361 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Mueller; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)