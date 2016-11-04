* E.ON cuts renewables pipeline to 5 GW from 10 GW

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Nov 4 German utility E.ON has halved its renewable energy investment pipeline to 5 gigawatts from 10 GW last year as changing regulation makes the outlook for large projects less certain, the head of E.ON's renewables unit said on Friday.

In summer 2015 E.ON had a pipeline of 10 GW of projects, of which 60 percent was in North America and 40 percent in Europe, but the utility has scaled that back to 5 GW, of which 80 percent is in the United States and 20 percent in Europe.

In the United States, it has a pipeline of 3 GW in onshore wind and 1 GW in utility-scale solar, mainly in California, while in Europe it plans 1 GW of onshore wind in Sweden, Britain and Italy.

Michael Lewis, chief executive of E.ON Climate & Renewables (ECR), the renewables unit of the new E.ON after it split off fossil fuels into Uniper, told Reuters the pipeline numbers have come down since the firm is trying to focus on those projects which it believes have a good chance of coming to fruition.

"With the move towards a competitive tendering system across most countries, now only the best projects are going to win," Lewis told Reuters on the sidelines of the New York Times Energy for Tomorrow conference in Paris.

He said in the past, when developers knew they were going to get a feed-in tariff or fixed price, they knew they could build a project as long as its return was above a certain hurdle rate.

Governments across Europe are replacing feed-in tariffs with competitive tenders, which puts a downward pressure on prices and provides less certainty for developers.

That does not mean ECR, which currently has 5.3 GW of wind under operation, will abandon Europe and North America to seek growth in emerging markets like its peers Iberdrola, Enel and EDPR.

"If we perceive a need to move into new markets because growth opportunities are not there in our traditional markets then we will do that, but for the time being we do not see that," Lewis said.

ECR has 1,100 GW of wind turbines under construction, including the $500 million 280 MW onshore Radford's Run in the United States, the 1.3 billion pound 400 MW Rampion offshore park in Britain and the 1.2 billion euro 385 MW Arkona offshore park in the Baltic. These go into operation in 2017-2019.

Lewis said that in the coming years ECR - whose 400 million euro 2015 EBIT accounts for about 15 percent of its parent company's earnings - will invest about 1 billion euros gross per year to build 400-600 MW of onshore wind per year, build one offshore project every two years and 150-200 MW of solar a year.

"We are well on track with onshore and offshore wind but still ramping up in solar," he said.

He said the size of the pipeline will depend on regulation, new technology and availability of financing, but he ruled out that ECR would go public to raise finance.

"An IPO is not on the cards," he said, adding that following the split from Uniper, EON would stick to its strategy of integrating grids, renewables and retail.

In wind, ECR retains full ownership of about 80 percent of the 5.3 GW it has in operation, but in solar it will focus more on developing projects and reselling them, as solar projects are much less complicated to operate than wind farms. (Editing by David Evans)