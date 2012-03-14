UPDATE 1-SunPower reports bigger quarterly loss
Feb 15 SunPower Corp, the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker, reported a larger quarterly loss as the company took a bigger restructuring charge.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 14 E.ON , Germany's top utility, expects its core profit to rise this year and next as it banks on its renewable energy business and foreign expansion following Germany's nuclear exit , which led it to post a 2.22 billion euro ($2.9 billion) net loss for 2011 .
The company said it expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 9.6-10.2 billion euros and underlying net profit of 2.3-2.7 billion in 2012.
It also plans to pay a dividend of 1.10 euros for 2012.
Germany's move to phase out nuclear power by 2022 had led peers RWE and EnBW -- the country's No.2 and No.3 utilities -- to post either large declines in profits or losses for the past year.
E.ON confirmed it planned to propose a dividend of 1 euro per share for the financial year 2011.
It also kept its 2013 forecast, saying it still expects EBITDA of 11.6-12.3 billion euros, underlying net profit of 3.2-3.7 billion, and a dividend of at least 1.10 euros. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
BERLIN, Feb 15 No country can solve the world's problems on its own and governments can achieve more for their nations if they work together closely, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
