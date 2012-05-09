* Q1 sales 35.7 bln eur vs 30.14 bln SmartEstimate

* Says sales boost came from trading, renewables

* Shares indicated 0.9 percent higher (Adds trader quote, shares, details)

FRANKFURT, May 9 E.ON, Germany's No.1 utility, posted higher-than-expected sales for the first quarter, helped by a strong performance at its energy trading and renewable units, which offset lower power output following Germany's nuclear shutdown.

Sales in the first quarter rose 28 percent to 35.7 billion euros ($46.4 billion), exceeding the 30.14 billion Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, the company said on Wednesday, when it published final quarterly results.

Last week, E.ON said wholesale gas operations boosted first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to roughly 3.8 billion euros, while underlying net profit came in at about 1.7 billion.

"The numbers are not outstanding, but good," a trader said. Shares in the company were indicated 0.9 percent higher in pre-market trade.

Germany last year decided to shut down all nuclear plants by 2022 in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster, immediately shutting down 40 percent of the country's nuclear capacity and hurting utilities including E.ON, RWE and EnBW .

"We're making good progress. But we still need to be resolute about meeting our current challenges and implementing the changes we've initiated," said Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck said.

Sales at the group's Optimization & Trading unit were up 37 percent at 27.5 billion euros, while the renewable business recorded a sales gain of 7 percent to 617 million.

Since the beginning of the year, shares in E.ON have dropped more than 6 percent, compared with an 18 percent gain in shares of main peer RWE, as analysts have pointed to E.ON's bigger exposure to nuclear and lower reliance on brown coal-fired power plants.

($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)