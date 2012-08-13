* H1 net 3.13 billion euros vs 948 million year ago

* Trading and Optimisation unit seen posting full-year profit

* Could close some power plants

* Shares up 1.2 pct (Recasts, adds trading unit, analyst)

By Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 E.ON AG, Germany's largest utility, said net profit more than tripled in the first half of the year, benefiting from a gas price deal with Russia's Gazprom and absence of charges related to Germany's exit from nuclear power.

German utilities have posted strong first-half results so far, thanks to renegotiated gas purchase contracts and higher selling prices, in a recovery from the downturn caused by the government's decision last year to shut nuclear power stations.

Last month, EnBW, Germany's third-largest utility, said first-half sales at its gas unit rose a third because of an expansion in gas trading activity.

RWE, too, is expected to release a solid set of first-half results on Aug. 14.

However demand for power in Europe is stagnating due to a weakening economy.

"The utilities sector is in a challenging position with gas and electricity demand on a low level. This puts pressure on efficiency and margins. We believe that E.ON has a good starting base for a positive development and confirm our "buy" rating," DZ Bank analyst Hasim Senguel said.

E.ON's net profit rose to 3.13 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in the first half, the group said on Monday, lifting its shares 1.2 percent, one of the biggest gainers on Frankfurt's benchmark DAX index.

"Following our long-term agreement with Gazprom and those already reached with other suppliers, our gas business is no longer a strategic work in progress," Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said in a letter to shareholders.

E.ON released key earnings figures last week, stressing the impact of a deal with its main gas supplier Gazprom to reduce prices under long-term contracts.

The company receives a quarter of its gas from Russia, where it is Gazprom's biggest European customer, and five other countries. Its gas sales in the six months rose 11 percent from a year earlier to 674.1 billion kilowatt hours.

E.ON put the positive effect of the Gazprom deal at 1.2 billion euros in the first half of 2012.

Its cash cow unit Optimisation and Trading posted a 1.81 billion euros first-half profit compared with a 20 million euros loss a year ago, the company said on Monday.

This accounted for 27 percent of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the E.ON group of 6.7 billion.

E.ON said the unit was expected to post a higher EBITDA in full year 2012, although risks remained from a mismatch of contractual gas prices tied to that of crude oil and cheaper wholesale gas prices at European trading hubs. In May, E.ON had still expected EBITDA to be below 2011 levels.

But E.ON stressed that weak electricity demand in Europe was weighing on capacity utilisation, prices and profit margins at its fossil-fuels based generation plants and it may have to consider closing some as a result. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Editing by Erica Billingham)