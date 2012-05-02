China lodges protest with India over visit by Taiwan legislators
BEIJING, Feb 15 China has lodged a diplomatic protest with India over a visit by a parliamentary delegation from self-ruled Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT May 2 E.ON AG, Germany's largest utility, said on Wednesday first-quarter earnings before interest,taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would be around 3.8 billion euros ($5 billion).
EBITDA for the full year would be between 9.6 billion euros and 10.2 billion euros, the company reiterated in a statement.
The company plans to release complete first-quarter results on May 9.
($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)
BEIJING, Feb 15 China has lodged a diplomatic protest with India over a visit by a parliamentary delegation from self-ruled Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
Feb 15 Core profit for Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel NV fell short of estimates in the last three months of 2016 as the marine and energy sectors weighed, while restructuring costs also put pressure on results.