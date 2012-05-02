FRANKFURT May 2 E.ON AG, Germany's largest utility, said on Wednesday first-quarter earnings before interest,taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would be around 3.8 billion euros ($5 billion).

EBITDA for the full year would be between 9.6 billion euros and 10.2 billion euros, the company reiterated in a statement.

The company plans to release complete first-quarter results on May 9.

($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)