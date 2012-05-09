FRANKFURT May 9 E.ON, Germany's No.1
utility, said sales in the first quarter rose 28 percent to 35.7
billion euros ($46.4 billion), pointing to a strong performance
at its energy trading and renewable energy units.
The sales figure exceeded the 30.14 billion Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate, as the company on Wednesday released final
results a week after it said its wholesale gas operations
boosted core earnings in the first three months of 2012.
Last week, E.ON said first-quarter adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached
about 3.8 billion euros, while underlying net profit came in at
about 1.7 billion.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)