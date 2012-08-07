FRANKFURT Aug 7 E.ON, Germany's largest utility, said its operating earnings in the first half rose 56 percent following a gas price settlement with Gazprom as well as the absence of one-off charges that had depressed results a year earlier.

The company said on Tuesday it expected its group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be around 6.7 billion euros ($8.32 billion) in the first half of 2012, up from 4.3 billion in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)