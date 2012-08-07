U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
FRANKFURT Aug 7 E.ON, Germany's largest utility, said its operating earnings in the first half rose 56 percent following a gas price settlement with Gazprom as well as the absence of one-off charges that had depressed results a year earlier.
The company said on Tuesday it expected its group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be around 6.7 billion euros ($8.32 billion) in the first half of 2012, up from 4.3 billion in the same period last year.
($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.