MOSCOW, Sept 19 E.ON Russia , the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON, said net profit rose more than 50 percent to 7.1 billion roubles ($232.4 million) in the first half of the year, while revenue also climbed sharply.

The company, one of the few Russian generators to be owned by a foreign player, said in half year accounts that sales grew to 31.3 billion roubles from 23.9 billion in the same period last year.

It did not provide additional commentary to the figures.

($1 = 30.551 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker)