MOSCOW Aug 30 E.ON Russia, the Russian subsidiary of Germany's E.On, said on Thursday its first-half net income rose 8 percent, year-on-year.

Net income rose to 9.4 billion roubles ($283 million) from 8.7 billion in the first half of 2012 and revenues grew 9 percent to 38.4 billion roubles, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 33.1985 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)