DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 26 Utility E.ON
plans to sell its stake in regional unit E.ON
Westfalen Weser (EWA) to the German cities Paderborn and Herford
for an undisclosed sum, the parties said in a joint statement on
Thursday.
E.ON holds about 63 percent in EWA through its unit E.ON
Energie, while Paderborn and Herford together hold about 20
percent. The remaining stake is held by smaller local
municipalities.
EWA -- which had sales of 627 million euros ($813 million)
in 2010 and employs about 1,000 staff -- operates 31,000
kilometres of power grids, 4,000 kilometres of gas grids as well
as 2,400 kilometres of water pipelines.
E.ON plans to sell 15 billion euros worth of assets by the
end of 2013, about 9 billion euros of which have already been
realised.
($1 = 0.7708 euros)
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen,; Writing by Christoph Steitz,
Editing by Mark Potter)