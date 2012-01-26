DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 26 Utility E.ON plans to sell its stake in regional unit E.ON Westfalen Weser (EWA) to the German cities Paderborn and Herford for an undisclosed sum, the parties said in a joint statement on Thursday.

E.ON holds about 63 percent in EWA through its unit E.ON Energie, while Paderborn and Herford together hold about 20 percent. The remaining stake is held by smaller local municipalities.

EWA -- which had sales of 627 million euros ($813 million) in 2010 and employs about 1,000 staff -- operates 31,000 kilometres of power grids, 4,000 kilometres of gas grids as well as 2,400 kilometres of water pipelines.

E.ON plans to sell 15 billion euros worth of assets by the end of 2013, about 9 billion euros of which have already been realised. ($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen,; Writing by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Mark Potter)