FRANKFURT, June 29 German utility E.On
has halted the sale of its waste-burning unit, Energy
from Waste, after receiving bids for the company.
"Currently no sale is under way," an E.On spokesman said on
Friday.
"As before, we're not under any time pressure," he added.
The sale of the waste-burning unit was part of E.On's 15
billion euro ($19 billion) disposal programme to streamline its
activities as the group struggles to cope with Germany's
decision to stop nuclear power production by 2022.
On Monday, a source familiar with the sale process said
German utility MVV had submitted a bid of more than
800 million euros for the unit.
Other groups had been preparing bids, including Morgan
Stanley Infrastructure, Swedish private equity group EQT
and Singapore-based SembCorp, sources had told
Reuters.
Banking sources had previously described the sale as
difficult and said E.On would probably call off the sale rather
than accept a bid it considered too low.
Separately, E.On said on Friday that it had completed the
sale of its Bulgarian subsidiary to Czech energy supplier
Energo-Pro, but did not give financial details.
