* Assets could fetch up to 1.2 bln euros - bankers, analysts
* No timeline for deal has been set
* E.ON is a smaller player in Spanish power market
(Recasts, adds background on Spanish market)
By Julien Toyer, Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz
MADRID/FRANKFURT, April 4 Germany's biggest
utility, E.ON SE, has hired Citi to advise it
on the sale of its assets in Spain, three people familiar with
the matter told Reuters, in a bid to pull out of weak energy
markets in southern Europe.
E.ON's plans to pull out of Spain, first reported in
December, mark a further step by the energy firm to sell some of
its underperforming coal and gas ventures, which have come under
pressure from renewable power as well as tepid energy demand in
Europe.
Weighed down by 32 billion euros ($43.9 billion) in net
debt, E.ON is also looking to sell its Italian operations,
sources have said, which would effectively end its pricey foray
into southern Europe after having to take billions of euros of
writedowns on these assets.
Bankers and analysts have estimated that the Spanish unit
could fetch between 800 million and 1.2 billion euros, depending
on whether the company sells all the business or just parts of
it.
"The price will also greatly depend on the new delivery
contracts for E.ON's power plants," one of the people said.
On a standalone basis, the energy producing units have a low
value, he said, but if long-term contracts to supply energy to
consumers are negotiated and then attached to the sale terms,
their value increases significantly.
"The sticker price for the assets can be engineered
depending on how you shape the delivery contracts," he added.
No timeline for the sale has been set, one of the people
said, adding such a deal could take 12 to 18 months to
materialise.
Likely buyers for the assets could include specialised
private equity funds with a focus on energy, including
ContourGlobal First Reserve and Riverstone, two of the sources
said.
A spokesman for E.ON said the company was "continuously
reviewing the strategic options" for its portfolio, but declined
to comment on Spain.
Citi also declined to comment. ContourGlobal, First Reserve
and Riverstone were not available for comment.
SMALLER PLAYER
E.ON's operations in Spain, where it employs roughly 1,200
in staff, include 3.2 gigawatts (GW) worth of thermal plants and
1.1 GW of renewable capacity.
It sells electricity to about 688,000 customers, a fraction
of Spain's more than 17 million household consumers, but has
been campaigning to capture new clients who are fed up with
paying some of the highest electricity prices in the European
Union.
The distribution market has been traditionally dominated by
Spain's largest electricity utility Endesa, with a 43
percent market share and the primary player in Spain's southern
and northeastern regions.
Iberdrola and Gas Natural Fenosa are the
main distributors in northern and central parts of Spain with
total market share of 34 percent and 16 percent respectively.
E.ON's main distribution areas are in the northern regions of
Cantabria, Galicia, Asturias and Castille and Leon.
It is also one of the smaller players in terms of
generation, with 4.3 GW in a country with total capacity of 107
GW, of which only half are used, even during peak demand.
Recent Spanish energy reforms, meant to curb a 30 billion
euro tariff deficit caused by a gap between regulated prices and
costs, have infuriated investors in renewable energy assets who
complain the new rules are retroactive and drastically cut their
return on investment.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Ludwig
Burger and Tom Pfeiffer)