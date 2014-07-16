(Repeats to additional Reuters customer services and stock
MADRID, July 16 Spain's Grupo Villar Mir,
Portuguese utility Energias de Portugal (EDP) and five
investment funds are among the potential buyers for German
utility E.ON's Spanish assets, Expansion
reported on Wednesday.
The Spanish paper named the funds KKR, Riverstone,
Brookfield, Blackstone and the infrastructure arm of JP Morgan,
citing market sources.
The German utility's E.ON Espana has 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of
installed capacity in Spain, mostly through thermal generation
but also including 1.1 GW of renewables capacity, and employs
about 1,130 people.
E.ON has hired Citi to advise it on the sale of the
assets, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in
April.
E.ON Espana said it would not comment on market rumours.
Citi has opened the books on the assets to potential buyers,
which would need to make non-binding offers before August 11,
the newspaper said.
Bankers and analysts have estimated that the Spanish
business could fetch between 800 million euros ($1.1 billion)
and 1.2 billion euros, depending on whether the company sells
the whole business or only parts of the operation.
($1 = 0.7372 Euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by
David Goodman)