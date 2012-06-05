* Company sees low double digit mln euro hit - spokesman
* Internal probe to be concluded in next 2 weeks - source
FRANKFURT, June 5 E.ON, Germany's
largest utility, could face a low double-digit million euro hit
from "irregularities" of a single energy trader, a spokesman
said on Tuesday.
The spokesman said internal investigations were ongoing and
any involvement of official authorities would depend on the
outcome of the investigation.
A source familiar with the matter said the internal
investigations would be concluded within the next two weeks.
The company would be able to give a more precise number when
it reports second-quarter results in August, the spokesman said,
declining to give further details.
Trading businesses have proved a big headache particularly
in the financial services industry where some banks have had big
losses from bad bets, the latest being U.S. bank J.P. Morgan
.
E.ON's energy trading unit, trades in electricity, carbon,
natural gas, oil, coal and freight to manage the firm's
commodity price risks. Energy trading is based in 40 countries
and employs more than 1,000 staff.
This year, E.ON merged energy trading with some activities
of its former Ruhrgas unit into a new unit known as Optimisation
and Trading.
