* Optimisation & Trading unit swings to Q1 profit

* Cites success in gas contract talks, less power price squeeze

* Unit's full-year EBITDA seen below 2011

By Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, May 9 German utility E.ON's merged gas and trading units swung to profit in the first quarter of this year, after big losses last year, the company announced on Wednesday.

It said the turnaround followed progress on gas contract talks and better handling of price fluctuations after the loss of its nuclear generation assets.

E.ON's new Optimisation and Trading unit, which comprises wholesale trading across the fuels range, gas contracts, pipelines and storage, posted a 197 million-euro ($256 million) first-quarter profit after a 369-euro million loss a year ago.

This contributed to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the group which rose overall by 9 percent year-on-year to around 3.8 billion euros in the first three months of 2012.

E.ON posted large gas trading losses of 700 million euros last year because of high global oil prices to which gas is index-linked and weak spot gas prices in Europe while E.ON remained tied into expensive pipeline contracts with Norway, Russia and other suppliers.

Separately, it clocked up energy trade losses of 1.84 billion euros in 2011. Its trading floor was caught out by buying power ahead since 2008 at high prices, which it needs to pay internally to E.ON's power plants.

Wholesale prices dropped and E.ON lost two nuclear reactors under an enforced shutdown and it had to buy in extra power to meet delivery obligations for the two plants.

E.ON said these factors had been mitigated.

"Talks about adjusting gas procurement prices with some suppliers were partly successful," it said. "This resulted in a significantly improved result compared to a year earlier."

GAS PURCHASE CONTRACTS

E.ON has renegotiated gas purchasing contracts with Norway's Statoil to reduce its loss position, bringing the total of renegotiated contracts to two thirds of the total.

Talks with Russia's Gazprom, which supplies a quarter of E.ON's gas, are continuing, prompting CEO Johannes Teyssen to say in a note to shareholders they paved the way towards "ensuring adequate profits again in the medium term."

E.ON said gas demand in the first quarter had been high due to cold weather and with global liquefied natural gas (LNG) less of a competitor in Europe as Japan had to buy more LNG following the Fukushima nuclear disaster which shut its atomic energy.

Wholesale gas prices for 2013 delivery rose to 28 euros a megawatt hour from 26 euros in the Jan-March period, E.ON said.

Group gas sales in the first quarter rose 4 percent year-on-year to 389.1 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), of which the regional unit Germany accounted for 134 billion kWh.

But it said Trading and Optimisation EBITDA in 2012 overall should fall short of last year, due to remaining risks on the gas front and in the wholesale power market. Power prices are falling and now stand at 17-month lows.

E.ON Trading would continue to pay high power prices to plants within the group, which curbed its profitability, while being unable to recover the outlay from customers in the weak market. This would mean profit margins in this area showed only limited recovery potential for 2012.

($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Editing by James Jukwey)