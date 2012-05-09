* Optimisation & Trading unit swings to Q1 profit
* Cites success in gas contract talks, less power price
squeeze
* Unit's full-year EBITDA seen below 2011
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, May 9 German utility E.ON's
merged gas and trading units swung to profit in the
first quarter of this year, after big losses last year, the
company announced on Wednesday.
It said the turnaround followed progress on gas contract
talks and better handling of price fluctuations after the loss
of its nuclear generation assets.
E.ON's new Optimisation and Trading unit, which comprises
wholesale trading across the fuels range, gas contracts,
pipelines and storage, posted a 197 million-euro ($256 million)
first-quarter profit after a 369-euro million loss a year ago.
This contributed to earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the group which rose
overall by 9 percent year-on-year to around 3.8 billion euros in
the first three months of 2012.
E.ON posted large gas trading losses of 700 million euros
last year because of high global oil prices to which gas is
index-linked and weak spot gas prices in Europe while E.ON
remained tied into expensive pipeline contracts with Norway,
Russia and other suppliers.
Separately, it clocked up energy trade losses of 1.84
billion euros in 2011. Its trading floor was caught out by
buying power ahead since 2008 at high prices, which it needs to
pay internally to E.ON's power plants.
Wholesale prices dropped and E.ON lost two nuclear reactors
under an enforced shutdown and it had to buy in extra power to
meet delivery obligations for the two plants.
E.ON said these factors had been mitigated.
"Talks about adjusting gas procurement prices with some
suppliers were partly successful," it said. "This resulted in a
significantly improved result compared to a year earlier."
GAS PURCHASE CONTRACTS
E.ON has renegotiated gas purchasing contracts with Norway's
Statoil to reduce its loss position, bringing the total
of renegotiated contracts to two thirds of the total.
Talks with Russia's Gazprom, which supplies a
quarter of E.ON's gas, are continuing, prompting CEO Johannes
Teyssen to say in a note to shareholders they paved the way
towards "ensuring adequate profits again in the medium term."
E.ON said gas demand in the first quarter had been high due
to cold weather and with global liquefied natural gas (LNG) less
of a competitor in Europe as Japan had to buy more LNG following
the Fukushima nuclear disaster which shut its atomic energy.
Wholesale gas prices for 2013 delivery rose to 28 euros a
megawatt hour from 26 euros in the Jan-March period, E.ON said.
Group gas sales in the first quarter rose 4 percent
year-on-year to 389.1 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), of which the
regional unit Germany accounted for 134 billion kWh.
But it said Trading and Optimisation EBITDA in 2012 overall
should fall short of last year, due to remaining risks on the
gas front and in the wholesale power market. Power prices are
falling and now stand at 17-month lows.
E.ON Trading would continue to pay high power prices to
plants within the group, which curbed its profitability, while
being unable to recover the outlay from customers in the weak
market. This would mean profit margins in this area showed only
limited recovery potential for 2012.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
