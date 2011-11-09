* FY 2011 trading EBITDA revised to loss of 500-700 million euros

* Low commodity, liquidity and volatility also result in lower earnings

* Nine-months trading earnings beat analysts' forecasts

LONDON, Nov 9 Germany's E.ON AG (EONGn.DE), the world's largest utility by sales, on Wednesday increased its forecast for losses in its energy trading business by 75 percent as it was caught out by high prices after Germany's nuclear phase-out.

The utility expects a full-year loss of 500-700 million euros, on an adjusted EBITDA basis, in its trading business, up from its previous loss forecast of 200-400 million.

E.ON said the main reason for the loss was high transfer prices between its trading and generation businesses, as 2011 delivery prices were locked in at lower levels in previous trading years but had to be paid at a premium at delivery time.

German year-ahead power prices rose to near two-year highs in April, when Germany reversed its decision to extend the operational lifetime of its oldest nuclear reactors.

E.ON also said the weak macroeconomic outlook was a factor in its forecast cut of full-year trading earnings.

"This reduction relative to our previous guidance is due mainly to a difficult market environment characterized by low commodity prices, low liquidity and low volatility, all of which result from declining macroeconomic expectations," the utility said in its third-quarter results report.

E.ON and its main German rival RWE AG RWEg.DE, which announces third-quarter results on Thursday, had been widely expected to post further trading losses as the nuclear phase-out took its toll on margins and growing renewable energy competes with established thermal and nuclear power plants.

E.ON's adjusted trading business EBITDA for the first nine months of 2011 came to a loss of 145 million euros, down from a profit of 1.3 billion the same time last year, but beating analysts' forecasts which had predicted a 187 million loss in a Reuters earnings poll.

The trading losses come despite a one-third increase in power trading volume and a 30 percent rise in gas trading volumes year on year.

Overall, E.ON and other European utilities said on Wednesday they expected renewable energy and cost cuts will help them overcome current market conditions. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)