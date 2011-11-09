* FY 2011 trading EBITDA revised to loss of 500-700 million
euros
* Low commodity, liquidity and volatility also result in
lower earnings
* Nine-months trading earnings beat analysts' forecasts
LONDON, Nov 9 Germany's E.ON AG (EONGn.DE), the
world's largest utility by sales, on Wednesday increased its
forecast for losses in its energy trading business by 75 percent
as it was caught out by high prices after Germany's nuclear
phase-out.
The utility expects a full-year loss of 500-700 million
euros, on an adjusted EBITDA basis, in its trading business, up
from its previous loss forecast of 200-400 million.
E.ON said the main reason for the loss was high transfer
prices between its trading and generation businesses, as 2011
delivery prices were locked in at lower levels in previous
trading years but had to be paid at a premium at delivery time.
German year-ahead power prices rose to near two-year highs
in April, when Germany reversed its decision to extend the
operational lifetime of its oldest nuclear reactors.
E.ON also said the weak macroeconomic outlook was a factor
in its forecast cut of full-year trading earnings.
"This reduction relative to our previous guidance is due
mainly to a difficult market environment characterized by low
commodity prices, low liquidity and low volatility, all of which
result from declining macroeconomic expectations," the utility
said in its third-quarter results report.
E.ON and its main German rival RWE AG RWEg.DE, which
announces third-quarter results on Thursday, had been widely
expected to post further trading losses as the nuclear phase-out
took its toll on margins and growing renewable energy competes
with established thermal and nuclear power plants.
E.ON's adjusted trading business EBITDA for the first nine
months of 2011 came to a loss of 145 million euros, down from a
profit of 1.3 billion the same time last year, but beating
analysts' forecasts which had predicted a 187 million loss in a
Reuters earnings poll.
The trading losses come despite a one-third increase in
power trading volume and a 30 percent rise in gas trading
volumes year on year.
Overall, E.ON and other European utilities said on Wednesday
they expected renewable energy and cost cuts will help them
overcome current market conditions.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)