* Changing German fleets to gas could nearly double usage

* But needs favourable tax environment

* Believes in LNG deals despite supply overhang

By Vera Eckert

PARIS, June 5 German utility E.ON wants to see more gas-fuelled vehicles on the roads, to help offset falling demand for the fuel and reduce harmful emissions, and urged the German government to offer tax incentives.

Christopher Delbrueck, chief executive of the E.ON Global Commodities (EGC) unit, also pointed out that gas-powered vehicles are cheaper to run than diesel vehicles.

"We have calculated 700 terawatt hours (TWh) of additional, potential gas demand if the current diesel and gasoline-based car and truck fleets in Germany were switched to natural gas," he said in an interview during the World Gas Conference this week.

By comparison Germany's total national gas consumption last year was 723 TWh, highlighting the scope for what transport could add.

"There are options but they must be assured of favourable taxation models," he said. Gas-powered cars are more expensive to buy and insure than those running on gasoline and diesel.

Volkswagen and Daimler's Mercedes are among car makers that produce gas-fuelled vehicles.

Delbrueck's remarks chimed with many others at the conference, where the threat from renewables and coal triggered calls for an entirely new strategy for gas.

German gas usage fell 13 percent last year, partly because it is increasingly being replaced as a fuel for electricity-generation plants by subsidised solar and wind energy, which have priority access to the grid in Germany.

Gas is also more expensive than coal, although coal has the disadvantage of being more polluting.

German power producers currently planning to burn coal for 2016 power delivery earn a 4.12 euro a megawatt hour margin. Burning gas would deliver a loss of 14.64 euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Delbrueck also commented on E.ON's latest liquefied natural gas deals (LNG), which it is pursuing on top of a big pipeline business to secure its position as Germany's gas market leader.

They come amid a supply overhang in the global LNG market and slowing demand, which are likely to result in some projects being cancelled or delayed.

Delbrueck said he was undeterred.

"Global LNG is expected to increase. We also believe in it and it will be an important complementary gas source," he said.

LNG is expected to help make up for future gas supply shortfalls arising from falling domestic production in Europe over the long term. (Editing by Susan Fenton)