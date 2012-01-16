ANKARA Jan 16 German utility E.ON
wants to invest in the energy sector in Turkey, with
a particular focus on power generation, and is seeking Turkish
partners, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday.
E.ON has previously stated its interest in potential
opportunities in Brazil, India and Turkey, where energy demand
is growing more rapidly than in the firm's core European
markets.
"We spoke with them (E.ON) and they said they wanted to
invest in Turkey. They are choosing their Turkish partners
themselves. Their investment will be more in production
resources," Yildiz told a news conference.
Turkish media reports said at the weekend E.ON was planning
investment in energy projects amounting to 5,000-6,000 megawatts
(MW), which was seen worth at least $5 billion.
