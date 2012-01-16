ANKARA Jan 16 German utility E.ON wants to invest in the energy sector in Turkey, with a particular focus on power generation, and is seeking Turkish partners, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday.

E.ON has previously stated its interest in potential opportunities in Brazil, India and Turkey, where energy demand is growing more rapidly than in the firm's core European markets.

"We spoke with them (E.ON) and they said they wanted to invest in Turkey. They are choosing their Turkish partners themselves. Their investment will be more in production resources," Yildiz told a news conference.

Turkish media reports said at the weekend E.ON was planning investment in energy projects amounting to 5,000-6,000 megawatts (MW), which was seen worth at least $5 billion. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)