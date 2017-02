FRANKFURT Dec 4 E.ON will invest 150-200 million euros ($196-261 million) per year in Turkey until 2015 as part of its decision to take over a 50-percent stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa, Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck said on Tuesday.

During a conference call with journalists, Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen also said E.ON would not build any nuclear plants in Turkey. ($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)