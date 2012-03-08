BRIEF-Republic Services files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQAEUv) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 8 German utility E.ON has launched the sale of its waste energy unit E.ON Energy from Waste, in a deal that could fetch up to 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), banking sources said on Thursday.
E.ON has hired Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland to manage the sale process, the sources said.
Private equity firms could be among interested bidders, they said.
E.ON was not available to comment. ($1 = 0.7622 euro) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Valueact Capital Management Lp reports 7.1 percent stake in Bioverativ Inc as of Feb 6 - SEC filing
Feb 17 Clothing firm Sunrise Brands LLC has bid for the e-commerce business and intellectual property of bankrupt U.S. retailer The Limited, challenging a $26.3 million offer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, people familiar with the matter said.