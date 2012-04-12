By Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, April 12 E.ON's waste
burning unit could be a tough sell in the utility's ongoing
disposal programme, banking and industry sources familiar with
the matter said, pointing to large overcapacities in the market
that may weigh on the price.
U.S.-based Foster Wheeler, Singapore's Sembcorp
, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, Swedish private
equity group EQT, German construction group Papenburg and German
utility MVV have all placed tentative bids of 1.2-1.5
billion euros ($1.6-2 billion) for E.ON's Energy from Waste
unit, investment banking sources said.
Germany-based water and environmental service company
Remondis is also in the running, one source said,
adding the company was teaming up with municipal utilities in
the bidding process.
E.ON Energy from Waste generated sales of 544 million euros
in 2011 with its 18 waste incineration plants in Europe - most
of them located in Germany - with an annual capacity of about
4.0 million tonnes.
But the market is suffering from overcapacities, after
Germany encouraged the construction of waste incineration plants
in the 1990s.
E.ON, Remondis, Morgan Stanley, EQT and MVV declined to
comment.
Papenburg and Foster Wheeler were not immediately available
for comment.
