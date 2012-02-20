FRANKFURT Feb 20 German utility E.ON
is willing to sell minority stakes in its offshore
wind parks and is holding preliminary talks with interested
parties, a German newspaper quoted the head of its renewable
operations as saying.
Additional funding would enable the company to build bigger
parks in the future, Financial Times Deutschland cited Mike
Winkel, chief executive of E.ON Climate & Renewables, as saying
in an interview published on Monday.
E.ON said in December it would spend 7 billion euros ($9.2
billion) over the next five years to expand its renewable energy
business, as the group steps up its efforts to adjust to the end
of nuclear power in Germany.
E.ON is the world's third-largest operator of offshore wind
parks behind Vattenfall and DONG Energy.
The company currently operates five offshore wind parks, while
four projects are under construction.
German peer RWE takes the No.4 spot.
($1 = 0.7597 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)