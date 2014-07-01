Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON, July 1 Energy supplier E.ON opened its Camster wind farm in northern Scotland on Tuesday, which could power around 30,000 homes a year, the Germany-based company said.
The wind farm, located between Lybster and Watten in Scotland, has 25 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 50 megawatts.
Authorities gave permission in 2009 for the wind farm to be built. The farm will save around 55,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over its lifetime, E.ON estimates.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.