LONDON, July 1 Energy supplier E.ON opened its Camster wind farm in northern Scotland on Tuesday, which could power around 30,000 homes a year, the Germany-based company said.

The wind farm, located between Lybster and Watten in Scotland, has 25 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 50 megawatts.

Authorities gave permission in 2009 for the wind farm to be built. The farm will save around 55,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over its lifetime, E.ON estimates.

