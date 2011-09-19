* H1 net up 58 pct at 7.1 bln roubles vs 4.5 bln

MOSCOW, Sept 19 E.ON Russia , the Russian electricity arm of German utility E.ON AG (EONGn.DE), said there was growing political influence surrounding tariff rises, as it reported first-half net profit up 58 percent to 7.1 billion roubles ($232 million).

Shares in Russian power generators, distributors and grids have taken a battering this year as the government watered down plans to raise household bills in an apparent sop to voters ahead of upcoming elections.

"Tariff decisions are significantly affected by social and political considerations, which can result in delays in tariff increases that fail to compensate for rising costs," E.ON Russia said in its first-half results on Monday.

The power sector wants bills to rise to help pay for costs linked to upgrading aging equipment and infrastructure, which industry estimates have put as high as $500 billion.

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said last week that annual hikes to consumer tariffs will be pushed back from Jan 1 to July 1, after Presidential elections in March.

"We judge that this step has no economic or social basis, but is designed to gather voter support for the current administration in the forthcoming presidential and Duma elections," Renaissance Capital analyst Derek Weaving said in a note.

Putin is widely expected to run again for the presidency he held between 2000 and 2008, although neither he nor incumbent Dmitry Medvedev have yet said whether they will stand.

E.ON Russia, one of the few Russian generators to be owned by a foreign player, said half-year sales grew to 31.3 billion roubles from 23.9 billion in the same period last year.

Its shares were down 2.6 percent by 0830 GMT, not much different from a 2.3 percent drop in Russia's benchmark RTS index .

Russia carried out a widespread privatisation of its power sector in the last decade, although around 70 percent remains under state control via conglomerate InterRAO , gas monopoly Gazprom and grid FSK . ($1 = 30.551 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by David Holmes)