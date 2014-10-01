Oct 1 Eos Imaging :
* Said on Tuesday that presentation of positive results of
studies proving better measurement accuracy for total hip
arthroplasty (THA) pre-surgery planning, functional post-surgery
implant positioning evaluation and long-term monitoring with
EOS' products
* Said first study demonstrated that EOS 3D imaging and
hipEOS software improves the accuracy of implant sizing over 2D
imaging, while exposing patients to a lower dose of radiation
when compared with conventional X-rays
* Said second study compared the EOS System with
conventional 2D imaging for preoperative digital templating for
THA, showing data that EOS successfully predicted the exact size
of femoral and acetabular implants respectively 27 pct and 22
pct more often than with conventional 2D imaging
