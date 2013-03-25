WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. environmental
regulator has selected experts in fields ranging from
well-drilling to toxicology to review a highly anticipated
report on the natural gas and oil extraction method commonly
known as fracking.
The Environmental Protection Agency's science advisory board
on Monday named 31 experts from universities, scientific labs
and companies to review the agency's landmark hydraulic
fracturing study that is expected to be delivered in 2014.
The study, first requested by Congress in 2010, may prove
pivotal in the government's regulation of fracking that has
unlocked generations' worth of oil and gas supplies.
EPA Acting Administrator Bob Perciasepe said the selection
of a range of impartial experts shows the agency, whose foes
have accused it of being opaque in its practices, is being open
in the report's procedure.
"We have worked to ensure that the study process be open and
transparent throughout, and the SAB (scientific advisory board)
panel is another example of our approach of openness and
scientific rigor," he said in a statement.
Fracking involves forcing large volumes of water laced with
chemicals and sand deep underground to crack rock and free oil
and natural gas. Critics of fracking, including many
environmentalists, worry drilling operations near schools and
homes can pollute water and air.
Power utilities, chemical companies and other major natural
gas users fear the study could lead to more regulations and
raise operating costs.
The advisory board sought public nominations for fracking
specialists in August 2012, screened the 144 candidates for
conflicts of interest and narrowed down the list down to 31
experts.
The EPA said on Monday the panel consists of "five current
employees of companies and consulting firms; two government
employees; and 21 academics/university professors (including
some previously employed in industry)."
The panelists' expertise ranges from oil and gas
engineering, well drilling, hydrology, geology, groundwater
chemistry, toxicology, civil engineering and waste and drinking
water treatment.
Their first meeting is scheduled to take place on May 7-8,
2013, where they will provide individual feedback on the 2012
progress report on the study.