NEW YORK, Sept 12 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency said on Monday it had approved a waiver for
clean gasoline requirements in Pennsylvania following the
shutdown of a Buckeye (BPL.N) pipeline due to flooding.
The waiver allows the sale of 9.0 psi Reid Vapor Pressure
gasoline in seven counties in the Pittsburgh-Beaver Valley
area, in addition to summer-grade, 7.8 psi gasoline.
Granted at the request of Pennsylvania Governor Tom
Corbett, the waiver will be in effect throughout the rest of
high ozone season, which ends Sept. 15.
The EPA, in consultation with the Energy Department, said
it determined the waiver was necessary to prevent gasoline
supply disruptions in the area where strong storms have caused
severe flooding.
