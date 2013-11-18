NEW YORK, Nov 18 Generation of U.S. ethanol renewable fuel credits edged up in October, data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed on Monday. This table displays the total production of renewable fuels (in gallons) and quantity of RINs generated under the RFS2 program in each month by fuel category: Fuel Category September October MO/MO Change Cellulosic Biofuel (D3) RINs 109,142 44,372 -64,770 Volume 72,759 29,580 -43,179 Biomass-Based Diesel (D4) RINs 256,254,146 250,240,822 -6,013,324 Volume 167,117,461 163,780,448 -3,337,013 Advanced Biofuel (D5) RINs 70,838,413 35,400,439 -35,437,974 Volume 65,075,316 29,808,167 -35,267,149 Renewable Fuel (D6) RINs 1,112,467,294 1,177,252,472 64,785,178 Volume 1,095,319,522 1,166,746,410 71,426,888 Cellulosic Diesel (D7) RINs 123,940 60,007 -63,933 Volume 72,906 35,298 -37,608 (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)