* EPA inspected well pads and compression stations
* "Legitimate concerns" have been raised-EPA
* Investigation to be completed in a "couple of months"
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. environmental
regulators are investigating possible violations of federal
pollution laws at natural gas operations in a Pennsylvania
county that is in the midst of a shale gas drilling boom.
The Environmental Protection Agency conducted inspections at
well pads and compressor stations in Washington County,
Pennsylvania, in late September and early October, agency
spokeswoman Bonnie Smith said.
The agency is now analyzing the results of those inspections
and expects to wrap up its probe in a couple of months, Smith
said.
Investigations, such as the one being conducted in
Washington County, are aimed at ensuring that companies are in
compliance with various federal regulations for air, water and
hazardous waste.
"While natural gas operators employ various safeguards to
minimize the risks inherent to the industry, legitimate concerns
have emerged regarding potential environmental impacts," the EPA
said.
The EPA said it would not identify the names of the
facilities that were inspected until the investigation is
complete.
EPA enforcement probes that cover multiple environmental
laws can target a single facility, an entire company or be
geographically based.
DRILLING HUB
Washington County, a hub of Marcellus shale drilling, was
chosen for inspections because it is home to a significant
amount of oil and gas production, the EPA said.
The county is also being analyzed as part of a separate
study being conducted by the EPA on the impact of hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, on drinking water. The initial results
of that report, which was commissioned by Congress, are to be
released later this year.
Shale gas production has skyrocketed in recent years thanks
to advances in fracking, which involves injecting a cocktail of
water, sand and chemicals into the ground to extract fuel.
The rapid expansion of shale gas development has also
prompted complaints from green groups and some landowners that
the drilling is harming the air and water.
Supporters of the production argue that industry is working
hard to manage any environmental concerns and that the Obama
administration is unfairly targeting shale gas drillers.
The EPA angered many in the industry last year when it
released a draft report that said fracking fluids likely
polluted an aquifer that supplies public drinking water in
Wyoming. Detractors contend the agency's findings were faulty.
The agency is also trucking drinking water to four homes in
Dimock, Pennsylvania, after receiving data from residents
suggesting the water has been polluted by drilling.
