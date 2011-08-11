* Waiver allows temporary sales of winter-grade gasoline

HOUSTON, Aug 11 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday allowed the temporary sale of winter-grade gasoline in a county near Memphis, Tennessee, to mitigate possible shortages of summer-grade motor fuel after a fire last week forced the shutdown of a refinery there.

The EPA said the shutdown of Valero Energy Corp's ( VLO.N ) 180,000-barrels-per-day refinery could result in a gasoline shortage, so a requirement that gasoline sold in Shelby County have a 7.8 Reid vapor pressure, or summer grade, was waived for 20 days to allow sales of 9.0 RVP gasoline, or winter grade.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, a Republican, and Democratic congressman Steve Cohen had asked EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson for the waiver.

"The federal waiver will help ensure an adequate supply of gasoline in the affected area until normal supply to the region can be restored," the EPA said in a statement.

Winter-grade gasoline is easier to produce, but it is not made to prevent smog formation in hot temperatures like summer-grade fuels.

The Valero refinery is the main supplier in the Memphis area. Spokesman Bill Day said on Thursday that the company was taking steps to minimize any impact on customers, but the process units remained shut and he had no timeline of when operations would resume. [ID:nWNAB8563]

Sources familiar with refinery operations told Reuters on Wednesday that the refinery would be shut for at least two weeks for repairs. [ID:nN1E7790FL]

The fire broke out when a heater in the plant's 80,000-bpd east crude unit exploded on Friday. The sources said repairs on that unit could take up to two months, while the 100,000-bpd west crude unit could reopen within two weeks.

The cause of the blast and fire was under investigation. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)