Iraq puts out fires at Qayyara oil field in northern Iraq - ministry
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
HOUSTON Aug 11 The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday temporarily waived clean gasoline requirements in a county near Memphis, Tennessee, after a fire last week forced the shutdown of a refinery there.
The EPA said the shutdown of Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery could result in a gasoline shortage, so the requirement that gasoline sold in Shelby County have a 7.8 Reid vapor pressure was waived for 20 days to allow sales of 9.0 RVP gasoline. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.