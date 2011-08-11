HOUSTON Aug 11 The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday temporarily waived clean gasoline requirements in a county near Memphis, Tennessee, after a fire last week forced the shutdown of a refinery there.

The EPA said the shutdown of Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery could result in a gasoline shortage, so the requirement that gasoline sold in Shelby County have a 7.8 Reid vapor pressure was waived for 20 days to allow sales of 9.0 RVP gasoline. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)