Feb 7 EPAM Systems Inc sold fewer shares
in its initial public offering of common stock at a lower price
than expected, according to an underwriter.
The company, which provides IT services focused on software
product development, sold 6 million shares at $12 each in its
IPO. It had expected to sell $7.4 million shares at $16 to $18
apiece.
In its latest filing with regulators, Newtown,
Pennsylvania-based EPAM Systems had said it will sell about 1.5
million shares in the offering, with the remaining being offered
by selling stockholders.
Shares of the company will begin trading on the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol "EPAM".
Citigroup, UBS Securities, Barclays Capital and Renaissance
Securities acted as the underwriters for the offering.
EPAM, which counts Citigroup, The Coca-Cola Company
, Expedia Inc, Google Inc and Oracle
Corp among its clients, will be valued at about $488
million at the IPO price.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)