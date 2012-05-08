May 8 EPAM Systems Inc, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in February, posted a higher quarterly profit as revenue from Europe surged 62 percent.

The company, which provides information technology services focused on software product development, said net income rose 17 percent to $13.8 million, or 27 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 30 percent to $94.4 million. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)