Jan 6 Oil and gas company EP Energy Corp,
controlled by private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
, said it expects its initial public offering to be
priced at $23-$27 per share, raising about $1.08 billion.
The company said that it will sell 40 million Class A common
stock and list them on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol "EPE".
Based on the number of outstanding shares, EP Energy would
be valued at about $7 billion at the top end of its expected
price range.
The company filed for an IPO in September last year, less
than 18 months after an Apollo-led group took it private for
$7.15 billion in May 2012. Other investors in EP Energy include
Riverstone Holdings LLC, Access Industries Inc and Korea
National Oil Corp.
EP Energy, originally El Paso Corp's exploration and
production arm, struck deals in early 2012 to sell off some of
its natural gas and coal bed methane properties for $1.3
billion. The company said it would use the proceeds to pay down
some of its debt and increase its capital expenditure.
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs are among
the lead underwriters for the IPO.
