Sept 4 Oil and gas company EP Energy Corp, which
was taken private by a consortium led by Apollo Global
Management LLC last year, filed with regulators to raise
up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common
stock.
Reuters reported in June that the company was preparing for
an IPO that could value it at more than $8 billion.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is a placeholder used to calculate
registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
EP Energy's filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Wednesday did not reveal how many shares the
company planned to sell or their expected price. (r.reuters.com/tud82v)
The company plans to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "EPE".
