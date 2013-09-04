Sept 4 Oil and gas company EP Energy Corp, which was taken private by a consortium led by Apollo Global Management LLC last year, filed with regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Reuters reported in June that the company was preparing for an IPO that could value it at more than $8 billion.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is a placeholder used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

EP Energy's filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price. (r.reuters.com/tud82v)

The company plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EPE". (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)