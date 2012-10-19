* Biggest-ever domestic financing deal
* Deal consists of two credit lines and an operating loan
* UniCredit is coordinator of deal
* EP says loan will consolidate group financing
(Adds details)
PRAGUE, Oct 19 Czech investment group EP Energy
signed a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) financing deal with a
group of domestic banks, their biggest-ever financing
arrangement for a Czech corporate client.
Privately-held EP said on Friday the six-year secured
financing consisted of two credit lines of up to 502 million
euros and 10.5 billion crowns and an operating loan of 75
million euros.
UniCredit was the coordinator of the deal,
arranged together with Ceska Sporitelna, CSOB
, ING and Komercni Banka .
Czech banks have weathered the financial and economic crises
since 2008 and the market is awash with extra liquidity thanks
to low loan-deposit ratios.
EP, which reported 2011 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 7.2 billion crowns, said the
loan was intended to consolidate financing for the group of
companies it controls. Pricing of the credit was not disclosed.
The group runs more than 20 firms in electricity production,
heating and coal mining and is bidding for RWE AG's
Czech gas transit firm Net4Gas as well as its Slovak counterpart
SPP, both bringing gas from Russia to the two European states
and onwards to Germany.
SPP's minority shareholders GDF Suez and E.ON
are looking to sell a 49 percent stake, which EPH has
said it has had talks about buying. The state is the majority
shareholder.
EP, rated BB+ by Fitch, is owned by parent firm EPH. EPH is
in turn controlled by the richest Czech, Petr Kellner, through
his investment group PPF, and by Czech-Slovak investment bank
J&T. Investor Daniel Kretinsky holds a minority stake in EPH.
($1 = 18.9432 Czech crowns)
($1 = 0.7638 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Holmes)