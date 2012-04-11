DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
April 11 EP Energy on Tuesday sold $2.75 billion of senior secured and unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.
Citigroup, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, BMO, R BC, U BS and Nomura were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EP ENERGY TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/24/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 553 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
TRANCHE 2 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 9.375 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 9.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/24/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 741 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.