KUALA LUMPUR Dec 16 Malaysia's Employee
Provident Fund (EPF) closed a five-year 300 million pound
($464.31 million) loan, its first offshore loan, to fund the
acquisition of three London-based properties, Thomson Reuters
publication Basis Point reported on Friday.
Citing sources, Basis point said the state pension fund's
loan was increased from an initial 240 million pounds. Citigroup
was the lead arranger, bookrunner and sole underwriter on
the deal.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, OCBC Bank,
Scotiabank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp also joined the deal
as equal status arrangers, Basis Point said.
EPF unit, KWASA UK solo Ltd, was the borrower on the deal,
which will fund the acquisition of three properties in London
for 490 million pounds. Basis Point said EPF financed the
remainder of the purchase price with cash.
The loan was tightly priced at a margin of 123 basis points
over sterling Libor with an upfront fee of 110 bps, translating
to an all-in of 145b over, Basis Point said, citing one source.
Basis Point said EPF has not provided any guarantee for the
loan, although there is a put option where EPF has to buy the
properties from KWASA at a price that is at least equal to the
outstanding amount on the loan should there be defaults.
($1 = 0.6461 British pounds)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)